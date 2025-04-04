Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,776 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on APG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APG

APi Group Stock Performance

NYSE:APG opened at $33.97 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.55.

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.