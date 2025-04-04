Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,533 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. Analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

