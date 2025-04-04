Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.50% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 47,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVSU opened at $59.63 on Friday. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $314.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

