Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,965 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 4.4% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 12,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,036 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

Halliburton Trading Down 13.0 %

HAL opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $41.56.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,646.04. This represents a 26.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

