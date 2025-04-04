Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDIS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

FDIS stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.35 and a 200-day moving average of $93.39.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

