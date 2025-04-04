Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,612,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,604,922,000 after buying an additional 46,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,219,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $306,042,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.00.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $471.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $500.78 and its 200-day moving average is $476.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total transaction of $3,203,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,445.14. This trade represents a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total value of $1,924,222.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,691,559.44. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,571 shares of company stock valued at $17,709,721. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

