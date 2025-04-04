Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,118,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $156.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.63. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $131.78 and a 1-year high of $181.39. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1897 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

