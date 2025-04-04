Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Posts Earnings Results

Oriole Resources (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Oriole Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

ORR opened at GBX 0.17 ($0.00) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.27. Oriole Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.42 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Oriole Resources Company Profile

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

