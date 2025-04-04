Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oriole Resources (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Oriole Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

Oriole Resources stock opened at GBX 0.16 ($0.00) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.27. Oriole Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.42 ($0.01).

Get Oriole Resources alerts:

Oriole Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.