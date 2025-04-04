ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives $18.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.86.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.
ORIC stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $373.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.25.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.
