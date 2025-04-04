ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives $18.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $373.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.25.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

