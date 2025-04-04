Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 785212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 9.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Institutional Trading of Organon & Co.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 836,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

