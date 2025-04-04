O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

ORLY stock traded up $24.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,441.89. 536,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,213. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $947.49 and a 12-month high of $1,461.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,338.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,248.96. The company has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 10th. The 15-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 13th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 9th.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $364,375. This represents a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total value of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,001.07. The trade was a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,349,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

