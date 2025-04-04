Onex (TSE:ONEX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$104.36 and traded as low as C$94.57. Onex shares last traded at C$95.63, with a volume of 266,002 shares.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Onex from C$140.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.45. The stock has a market cap of C$4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 17.51.

Onex Corporation is a private equity investor and asset management firm. The company operates in two main segments: investing, which includes private equity, private credit, and direct investments; and asset and wealth management, which manages pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and family offices.

