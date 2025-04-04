OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 333 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.64.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $216.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.06 and a 200-day moving average of $209.02.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

