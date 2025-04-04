OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $331,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $189.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.07 and its 200 day moving average is $222.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.82 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

