Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CFO Robert F. Helm Sells 2,139 Shares

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $247,567.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,706.14. This represents a 41.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $117.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.83 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on OLLI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.