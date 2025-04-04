OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.01% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XBAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 137,408 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 1.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $88.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.56. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $35.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.