OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 16,008 Shares of Rayliant Quantamental Emerging Market Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rayliant Quantamental Emerging Market Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,008 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.07% of Rayliant Quantamental Emerging Market Equity ETF worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rayliant Quantamental Emerging Market Equity ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RAYE stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.73. Rayliant Quantamental Emerging Market Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54.

About Rayliant Quantamental Emerging Market Equity ETF

The Rayliant Quantamental Emerging Market Equity ETF (RAYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of emerging market equities that are selected and weighted using a combination of quantitative and fundamental, quantamental, proprietary research.

