OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIGH. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,943,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 138.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 79,440 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 327,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 45,338 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of HIGH opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

