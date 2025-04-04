OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Free Report) by 199.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.17% of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 206,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Trading Down 7.0 %

BATS:BUFQ opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $880.70 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $34.26.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.