OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.19 Million in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPMB. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 66.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPMB opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $40.73.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

