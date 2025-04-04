OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.11 Million in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.86% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 62.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 773.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 5.7 %

GSEP stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.51. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.