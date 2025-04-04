OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,800 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $574,824,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,427,000 after acquiring an additional 758,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5,196.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 689,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,658,000 after purchasing an additional 676,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,055.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 507,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,969,000 after purchasing an additional 463,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $194.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $229.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

