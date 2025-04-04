Oil Stocks To Watch Now – April 3rd

Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and ServiceNow are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks refer to the shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil and related products. These equities are typically sensitive to fluctuating global oil prices and are a key part of the energy sector, making them a popular focus for investors looking to capitalize on trends in the commodities market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded down $8.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.81. 7,851,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,622,608. Chevron has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $277.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.63 and a 200 day moving average of $154.08.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.58. 9,787,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,673,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average is $113.89.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $41.39 on Thursday, reaching $782.64. 1,063,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,051. The stock has a market cap of $161.22 billion, a PE ratio of 114.59, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $933.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $982.64. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

