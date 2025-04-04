Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKHGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1129 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.

DUKH stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. 9,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258. Ocean Park High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a market cap of $7.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39.

About Ocean Park High Income ETF

The Ocean Park High Income ETF (DUKH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates assets across high-yield fixed income ETFs that are unconstrained by maturity or geography. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk.

