O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 29,962 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 33,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 4,300.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

