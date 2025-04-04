O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Covea Finance raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 101,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 988,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,183,000 after buying an additional 52,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV opened at $158.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.26, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.43. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $161.36.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

