O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 270 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $3,187,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $175,607,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $3,062,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY stock opened at $449.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $416.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.57. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.45 and a fifty-two week high of $458.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Insider Activity

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

