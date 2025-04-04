O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,705 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,386,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,792,000 after buying an additional 397,650 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $717,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE VICI opened at $31.67 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.