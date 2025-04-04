O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. This trade represents a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $73.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.10 and a 1-year high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

