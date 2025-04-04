O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,706 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,993 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $1,493,682,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,758,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,289 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 3,033.0% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,038 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in SEA by 341.1% during the third quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,996,376 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $188,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of SEA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,345,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 800.03 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.65. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Phillip Securities raised SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

