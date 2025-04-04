NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.23 and last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 5623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $663.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97.

Get NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,169,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,147,000 after purchasing an additional 567,556 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,131 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 851,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 678,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,326,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 583,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter.

About NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.