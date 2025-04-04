NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 11,509 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.86. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $171.71 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Arete Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.