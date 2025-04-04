Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:JPI)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:JPI opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $21.42.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

