Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NMCO opened at $10.72 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

