Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE JFR opened at $8.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at $339,696. The trade was a 58.96 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

