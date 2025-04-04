Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $5.94.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
