Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading 5.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.85. 459,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,943,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

NUVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $562.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,285,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after buying an additional 4,913,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 922,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,166,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 191,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $11,077,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

