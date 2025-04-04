NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) traded down 16.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.86. 4,611,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,102,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64.

In other NuScale Power news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683.48. The trade was a 95.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $494,487.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,764.50. This represents a 51.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

