Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in NU by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 3.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NU by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in NU by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in NU by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU opened at $10.26 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

