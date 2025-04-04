NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NRG stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $117.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average is $96.06.

In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in NRG Energy by 52.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,814,000 after acquiring an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

