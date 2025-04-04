Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 6309139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,307,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,596,000 after buying an additional 277,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,241,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,613,000 after buying an additional 621,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,399,000 after buying an additional 270,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,689,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

