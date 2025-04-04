North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$22.01 and last traded at C$22.07, with a volume of 113210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.38.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$590.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Insider Activity at North American Construction Group

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,835.60. Insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $408,772 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

