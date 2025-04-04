Norges Bank Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 613,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,321,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.82% of AGCO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AGCO by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,958 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AGCO by 173,056.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in AGCO by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. Baird R W downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $82.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.90. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $81.98 and a twelve month high of $125.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.39%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.