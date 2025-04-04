Norges Bank Takes $59.45 Million Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 644,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,447,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.61% of Parsons as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Parsons by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.23. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Parsons announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

