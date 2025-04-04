Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 568,723 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 568,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,572,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.16% of Science Applications International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,227,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,497,000 after buying an additional 31,374 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 406,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,460,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Science Applications International by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 326,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,529,000 after acquiring an additional 76,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

In other Science Applications International news, Director John K. Tien, Jr. bought 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,047.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,063.50. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.58 per share, with a total value of $55,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,477.78. This represents a 7.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,815 shares of company stock valued at $314,652. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAIC opened at $114.26 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.15.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

