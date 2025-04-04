Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 221,155 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 221,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,822,000. Norges Bank owned 1.10% of Valmont Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI opened at $278.52 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.21.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair cut shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

About Valmont Industries



Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

