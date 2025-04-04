Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,126,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,169,000. Norges Bank owned 1.07% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.08. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,693,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. The trade was a 0.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

