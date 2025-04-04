Norges Bank Invests $56.52 Million in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,747,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,520,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.08% of Gates Industrial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 563,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 268,484 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.7% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,121.12. This represents a 46.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

