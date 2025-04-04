Norges Bank Buys New Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 572,079 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,754,000. Norges Bank owned 1.07% of THOR Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $71.08 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $118.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.53.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.05%.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

